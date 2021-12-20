Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Grows Stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,372 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M Financial Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2,485.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 343.9% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the second quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the second quarter worth $99,000.

SUSA stock opened at $102.61 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 52-week low of $79.96 and a 52-week high of $106.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.58.

