Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Reduces Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV reduced its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SCHW opened at $82.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.23. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $85.75. The company has a market capitalization of $150.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54 and a beta of 1.03.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.38%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

In related news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $63,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,190,330 shares of company stock worth $96,454,888. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

