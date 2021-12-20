Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Sells 3,219 Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lessened its position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,219 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in National Grid were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in National Grid during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Grid in the second quarter worth $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in National Grid during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in National Grid during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in National Grid by 47.5% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Get National Grid alerts:

Shares of NGG opened at $70.43 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67. National Grid plc has a 1 year low of $55.89 and a 1 year high of $71.40.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $1.1573 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 5.1%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NGG shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Friday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Argus cut shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National Grid presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator.

Further Reading: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG).

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.