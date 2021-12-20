Quipt Home Medical (TSE:QIPT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Echelon Wealth Partners

Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated their buy rating on shares of Quipt Home Medical (TSE:QIPT) in a research note released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$11.25 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on QIPT. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Quipt Home Medical from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Quipt Home Medical in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a buy rating and a C$7.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Quipt Home Medical in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a buy rating and a C$12.75 price objective for the company.

Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Quipt Home Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quipt Home Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.