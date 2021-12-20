Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) Insider Khoury Mohammad El Purchases 50,000 Shares

Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) insider Khoury Mohammad El bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.05 per share, with a total value of $102,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:QTNT opened at $2.26 on Monday. Quotient Limited has a 1 year low of $1.69 and a 1 year high of $7.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.98. The firm has a market cap of $231.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 2.38.
Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $9.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quotient Limited will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Quotient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Quotient from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.
Quotient Company Profile
Quotient Ltd. is a commercial-stage diagnostics company, which provides immunohematology products to hospitals and blood banks. Its products and services include MOSAIQ and ALBA. The firm develops, manufactures, and sells conventional reagent products to equipment manufacturers. It engages in transfusion diagnostics, which focuses on blood grouping and serological disease screening.
