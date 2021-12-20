Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Shares Gap Down to $7.67

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.67, but opened at $7.13. Qurate Retail shares last traded at $7.16, with a volume of 21,910 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 32.26% and a net margin of 8.46%. Qurate Retail’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Research analysts expect that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th.

In related news, Director Michael A. George sold 150,000 shares of Qurate Retail stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total transaction of $1,596,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Qurate Retail during the 3rd quarter valued at about $382,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Qurate Retail by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 953,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,718,000 after purchasing an additional 109,728 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Qurate Retail during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Qurate Retail during the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Qurate Retail by 128.2% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the period. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qurate Retail Company Profile (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

See Also: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.