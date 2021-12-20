Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $2.18 Per Share

Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ralph Lauren in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Securiti analyst B. Reed expects that the textile maker will post earnings of $2.18 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Ralph Lauren’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.40 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.79 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.56 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.30 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.40 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on RL. Cowen increased their price target on Ralph Lauren from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial started coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ralph Lauren from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Ralph Lauren from $133.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.56.

RL stock opened at $115.05 on Monday. Ralph Lauren has a 1-year low of $98.33 and a 1-year high of $142.06. The firm has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.59 and its 200-day moving average is $118.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.63. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 5.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 94,148 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,454,000 after acquiring an additional 4,618 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,673,000. Willis Investment Counsel raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 19.0% in the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 130,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,459,000 after buying an additional 20,789 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,313,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 114.6% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 337,149 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,436,000 after buying an additional 180,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 24th will be paid a $0.6875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.40%.

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

