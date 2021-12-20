Raymond James Reiterates “C$1.65” Price Target for EnWave (CVE:ENW)

EnWave (CVE:ENW) has been assigned a C$1.65 price target by research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 81.32% from the stock’s current price.
CVE ENW traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$0.91. 57,044 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,500. EnWave has a one year low of C$0.85 and a one year high of C$1.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.01. The stock has a market cap of C$100.29 million and a PE ratio of -30.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.62, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 4.30.
EnWave Company Profile
