Raymond James Reiterates “C$1.65” Price Target for EnWave (CVE:ENW)

EnWave (CVE:ENW) has been assigned a C$1.65 price target by research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 81.32% from the stock’s current price.

CVE ENW traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$0.91. 57,044 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,500. EnWave has a one year low of C$0.85 and a one year high of C$1.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.01. The stock has a market cap of C$100.29 million and a PE ratio of -30.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.62, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 4.30.

EnWave Company Profile

EnWave Corporation designs, constructs, markets, licenses, installs, and sells vacuum-microwave machinery for the food, cannabis, and biomaterial dehydration industries in Canada and the United States. It offers radiant energy vacuum (REV) dehydration platforms, such as nutraREV and quantaREV to dehydrate fruits, vegetables, herbs, dairy products, ready-to-eat meals, instant baked goods, cannabis products, nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals, and meats and seafood.

