Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) Shares Gap Up to $39.21

Shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $39.21, but opened at $40.49. Rayonier shares last traded at $38.25, with a volume of 1,705 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Rayonier in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Rayonier from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rayonier from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Get Rayonier alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 35.97 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.24.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.21. Rayonier had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 14.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Rayonier’s payout ratio is 99.08%.

In other news, CFO Mark Mchugh sold 5,000 shares of Rayonier stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $202,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark R. Bridwell sold 842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.70, for a total value of $34,269.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Rayonier during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 258.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 119.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rayonier in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 103.2% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rayonier (NYSE:RYN)

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.