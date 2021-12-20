Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Acquired by B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management grew its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,642 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $3,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 599,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,231,000 after purchasing an additional 14,080 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $276,000. AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 115,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 540,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,102,000 after purchasing an additional 44,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 61,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,206,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $82.28 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.60. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $65.02 and a 1-year high of $92.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $123.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.36 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 92.73%.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $271,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RTX shares. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.91.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

