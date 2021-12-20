Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $4.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “The Real Brokerage Inc. is a technology-powered real estate brokerage operating. It creates financial opportunities for agents through better commission splits, best-in-class technology, revenue sharing and equity incentives. The Real Brokerage Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Shares of Real Brokerage stock opened at $3.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.81. Real Brokerage has a 52 week low of $0.69 and a 52 week high of $3.86.

Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Real Brokerage will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REAX. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Real Brokerage by 657.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 14,321 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Real Brokerage during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Black Swift Group LLC increased its position in shares of Real Brokerage by 48.1% during the third quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Real Brokerage by 280.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 50,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 37,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Real Brokerage by 300.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 97,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 73,275 shares during the period. 71.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Real Brokerage Company Profile

The Real Brokerage Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-powered residential real estate brokerage company. The company provides its agents a mobile focused tech-platform to run their business, as well as for attracting business terms and wealth building opportunities. It operates through a network of approximately 1,895 agents.

