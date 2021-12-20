Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $4.00 target price on the stock.
According to Zacks, “The Real Brokerage Inc. is a technology-powered real estate brokerage operating. It creates financial opportunities for agents through better commission splits, best-in-class technology, revenue sharing and equity incentives. The Real Brokerage Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “
Shares of Real Brokerage stock opened at $3.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.81. Real Brokerage has a 52 week low of $0.69 and a 52 week high of $3.86.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REAX. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Real Brokerage by 657.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 14,321 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Real Brokerage during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Black Swift Group LLC increased its position in shares of Real Brokerage by 48.1% during the third quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Real Brokerage by 280.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 50,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 37,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Real Brokerage by 300.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 97,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 73,275 shares during the period. 71.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Real Brokerage Company Profile
The Real Brokerage Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-powered residential real estate brokerage company. The company provides its agents a mobile focused tech-platform to run their business, as well as for attracting business terms and wealth building opportunities. It operates through a network of approximately 1,895 agents.
