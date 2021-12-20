Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $545.83 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) will announce $545.83 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Realty Income’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $492.36 million and the highest is $599.30 million. Realty Income reported sales of $418.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Realty Income will report full-year sales of $1.99 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $2.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $3.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Realty Income.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 26.05%. The business had revenue of $491.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lowered Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Realty Income from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Realty Income from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Realty Income by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the third quarter worth $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 56.1% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the third quarter worth $32,000. 70.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE O opened at $67.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. The firm has a market cap of $27.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.79, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.79. Realty Income has a 1 year low of $57.00 and a 1 year high of $74.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.61.

The company also recently announced a jan 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.2465 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 234.13%.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

