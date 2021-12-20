Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Accel Entertainment (ACEL)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Accel Entertainment (NYSE: ACEL) recently:

12/9/2021 – Accel Entertainment was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Accel Entertainment Inc. is a distributed gaming operator primarily in the United States. The company’s business consists of the installation, maintenance and operation of VGTs, redemption devices which disburse winnings and contain ATM functionality, other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops and grocery stores. Accel Entertainment Inc., formerly known as TPG Pace Holdings Corp., is based in Fort Worth, Texas. “

12/8/2021 – Accel Entertainment was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

12/5/2021 – Accel Entertainment was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $14.50 price target on the stock, down previously from $15.50.

12/3/2021 – Accel Entertainment was upgraded by analysts at Macquarie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $15.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

12/3/2021 – Accel Entertainment was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/29/2021 – Accel Entertainment was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

11/25/2021 – Accel Entertainment was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/22/2021 – Accel Entertainment was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

11/19/2021 – Accel Entertainment was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

11/18/2021 – Accel Entertainment was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/8/2021 – Accel Entertainment was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $14.00.

Shares of Accel Entertainment stock traded down $0.38 on Monday, reaching $12.41. 3,292 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,819. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.71 and a beta of 1.19. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.13 and a 1-year high of $14.10.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $193.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.11 million. Accel Entertainment had a return on equity of 33.87% and a net margin of 3.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 69,906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total value of $847,959.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 5,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total value of $65,984.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 305,007 shares of company stock valued at $3,898,603 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Accel Entertainment by 114.8% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 11,130 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Accel Entertainment by 33.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 238,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after acquiring an additional 59,212 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Accel Entertainment by 21.2% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,604 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Accel Entertainment by 67.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Accel Entertainment in the second quarter worth $602,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.58% of the company’s stock.

Accel Entertainment, Inc engages in the installation and operation of video gaming terminals in licensed video gaming locations. It also operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. The company was founded by Andrew Rubenstein and Gordon Rubenstein on December 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.

