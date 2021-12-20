Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Enel (ENEL)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Enel (BIT: ENEL):

12/15/2021 – Enel was given a new €9.20 ($10.34) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

12/15/2021 – Enel was given a new €9.25 ($10.39) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

12/10/2021 – Enel was given a new €9.20 ($10.34) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

11/30/2021 – Enel was given a new €10.50 ($11.80) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

11/30/2021 – Enel was given a new €9.20 ($10.34) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

11/25/2021 – Enel was given a new €9.70 ($10.90) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

11/25/2021 – Enel was given a new €8.50 ($9.55) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

11/24/2021 – Enel was given a new €10.50 ($11.80) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

11/24/2021 – Enel was given a new €9.20 ($10.34) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

11/15/2021 – Enel was given a new €7.00 ($7.87) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

11/12/2021 – Enel was given a new €10.50 ($11.80) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

11/5/2021 – Enel was given a new €9.25 ($10.39) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

11/5/2021 – Enel was given a new €9.20 ($10.34) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

11/5/2021 – Enel was given a new €10.50 ($11.80) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

11/2/2021 – Enel was given a new €8.50 ($9.55) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

10/25/2021 – Enel was given a new €11.00 ($12.36) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

10/25/2021 – Enel was given a new €9.25 ($10.39) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/21/2021 – Enel was given a new €9.70 ($10.90) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Enel SpA has a 52-week low of €4.16 ($4.67) and a 52-week high of €5.59 ($6.28).

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the electricity and gas sectors worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; and designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and transmission grids.

