Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT) Short Interest Down 27.8% in November

Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, a decrease of 27.8% from the November 15th total of 1,760,000 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ:RCAT traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.92. 15,628 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,322,153. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.55. The firm has a market cap of $103.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85. Red Cat has a twelve month low of $0.81 and a twelve month high of $7.75.

Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.40 million during the quarter. Red Cat had a negative net margin of 246.41% and a negative return on equity of 52.66%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RCAT. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Red Cat in the third quarter valued at about $1,973,000. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Red Cat in the second quarter valued at about $266,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Red Cat by 113.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 64,539 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Red Cat in the third quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Red Cat by 119.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 43,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.32% of the company’s stock.

About Red Cat

Red Cat Holdings, Inc provides products, services and solutions to the drone industry. It also engages in the provision of distributed data storage, analytics and services for the drone industry. The firm’s product include Dronebox, which is a blockchain technology that records, stores and analyzes flight data and information from a drone.

