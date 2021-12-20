Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $200.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RRX. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $175.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of RRX opened at $161.25 on Thursday. Regal Rexnord has a fifty-two week low of $114.05 and a fifty-two week high of $174.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.25. The stock has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.02. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $892.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $887.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Regal Rexnord will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.40%.

About Regal Rexnord

Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

