Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Receives $696.12 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $696.12.
Several brokerages have commented on REGN. Cowen began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $625.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $750.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $824.00 price target for the company.
REGN traded down $14.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $605.05. 25,029 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 846,703. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $441.00 and a twelve month high of $686.62. The company has a market cap of $65.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $620.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $605.34.
In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 7,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $647.17, for a total transaction of $4,638,267.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $666.42, for a total transaction of $520,474.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,195 shares of company stock worth $22,350,241 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 48,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,089,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 188,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,818,000 after acquiring an additional 24,724 shares in the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 2,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 253,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $141,741,000 after acquiring an additional 13,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,995,000. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.
