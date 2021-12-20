Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Receives $696.12 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $696.12.

Several brokerages have commented on REGN. Cowen began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $625.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $750.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $824.00 price target for the company.

REGN traded down $14.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $605.05. 25,029 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 846,703. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $441.00 and a twelve month high of $686.62. The company has a market cap of $65.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $620.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $605.34.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.81 by $5.56. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 51.65% and a return on equity of 50.38%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 66.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 7,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $647.17, for a total transaction of $4,638,267.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $666.42, for a total transaction of $520,474.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,195 shares of company stock worth $22,350,241 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 48,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,089,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 188,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,818,000 after acquiring an additional 24,724 shares in the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 2,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 253,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $141,741,000 after acquiring an additional 13,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,995,000. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

