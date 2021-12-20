ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,690,000 shares, an increase of 19.0% from the November 15th total of 1,420,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of ReneSola from $14.50 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of ReneSola from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of ReneSola from $8.20 to $7.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.73.

ReneSola stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.10. The company had a trading volume of 6,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,399,404. The company has a market capitalization of $425.46 million, a P/E ratio of 36.88 and a beta of 2.42. ReneSola has a 12-month low of $4.84 and a 12-month high of $35.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.49.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). ReneSola had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 14.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ReneSola will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ReneSola announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, December 6th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 12.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ReneSola during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,907,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in ReneSola in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in ReneSola by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,685,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850,926 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in ReneSola in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in ReneSola by 215.8% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 37,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 25,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

About ReneSola

ReneSola Ltd. engages in the manufacture of solar wafers and modules. It operates through the following segments: Wafer, Cell and Module, and Solar Power Projects. The Wafer segment includes manufacture and sales of monocrystalline and multicrystalline solar wafers and processing services. The Cell and Module segment involves in the manufacture and sale of PV cells and modules.

