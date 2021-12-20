Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $2,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. 57.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RSG stock opened at $134.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $42.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.62 and a fifty-two week high of $145.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $133.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.15.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.42%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RSG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Republic Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.90.

In other news, Director Tomago Collins sold 2,000 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.59, for a total transaction of $267,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

