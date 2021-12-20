Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for HealthEquity (HQY)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for HealthEquity (NASDAQ: HQY):

12/8/2021 – HealthEquity had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $75.00 to $52.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/7/2021 – HealthEquity had its price target lowered by analysts at Barrington Research from $80.00 to $55.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/7/2021 – HealthEquity had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $87.00 to $70.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/7/2021 – HealthEquity was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $90.00.

12/7/2021 – HealthEquity was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating.

12/1/2021 – HealthEquity is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of HealthEquity stock traded down $0.91 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.52. 1,193,612 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 664,858. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -564.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.59. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.81 and a 52-week high of $93.32.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35. The company had revenue of $180.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.44 million. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 4.60% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Debra Charlotte Mccowan sold 8,132 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.99, for a total transaction of $536,630.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP William Robert Otten sold 1,850 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.19, for a total transaction of $120,601.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 18,129 shares of company stock valued at $1,038,916. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in HealthEquity by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,006,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,400,000 after purchasing an additional 109,140 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in HealthEquity by 6.3% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,196,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,270,000 after purchasing an additional 364,908 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in HealthEquity by 1.1% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,769,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,132,000 after purchasing an additional 42,186 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in HealthEquity by 5.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,572,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,046,000 after purchasing an additional 124,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in HealthEquity by 21.5% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,061,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,901,000 after purchasing an additional 365,133 shares during the last quarter. 99.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

