Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. Announces Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) announced a dividend on Monday, December 6th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 14th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd.

Retail Opportunity Investments has decreased its dividend by 73.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Retail Opportunity Investments has a payout ratio of 137.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Retail Opportunity Investments to earn $1.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.7%.

NASDAQ:ROIC opened at $18.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.29, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.46. Retail Opportunity Investments has a one year low of $12.79 and a one year high of $19.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $71.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.14 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 4.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROIC. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 545,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,636,000 after buying an additional 247,382 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments during the 3rd quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ROIC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Retail Opportunity Investments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

