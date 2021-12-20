Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (ROIC) to Issue Dividend of $0.07 on January 14th

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) declared a dividend on Monday, December 6th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 14th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd.

Retail Opportunity Investments has decreased its dividend payment by 73.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Retail Opportunity Investments has a payout ratio of 137.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Retail Opportunity Investments to earn $1.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.7%.

ROIC opened at $18.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.32 and its 200 day moving average is $17.94. Retail Opportunity Investments has a fifty-two week low of $12.79 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.29, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.46.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $71.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.14 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 4.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on ROIC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROIC. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 82.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 545,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,636,000 after acquiring an additional 247,382 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments during the third quarter valued at approximately $176,000. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

