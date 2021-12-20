Reviewing General Cannabis (OTCMKTS:CANN) and Happiness Biotech Group (NASDAQ:HAPP)

General Cannabis (OTCMKTS:CANN) and Happiness Biotech Group (NASDAQ:HAPP) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

Get General Cannabis alerts:

This table compares General Cannabis and Happiness Biotech Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets General Cannabis -101.48% -184.83% -56.79% Happiness Biotech Group N/A N/A N/A

This table compares General Cannabis and Happiness Biotech Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio General Cannabis $7.12 million 2.28 -$7.68 million N/A N/A Happiness Biotech Group $71.49 million 0.26 $790,000.00 N/A N/A

Happiness Biotech Group has higher revenue and earnings than General Cannabis.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.3% of Happiness Biotech Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.0% of General Cannabis shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for General Cannabis and Happiness Biotech Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score General Cannabis 0 0 0 0 N/A Happiness Biotech Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

General Cannabis has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Happiness Biotech Group has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Happiness Biotech Group beats General Cannabis on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About General Cannabis

General Cannabis Corp. is a holding company, which is engaged in the provision of lease growing space and related facilities to licensed marijuana business operators. It operates through the following segments: Security, Operations, Consumer Goods, and Investments. The Security segment provides advanced security, including on-site professionals, video surveillance and cash transport, to licensed cannabis cultivators and retail shops. The Operations segment offers consulting services to the cannabis industry that include obtaining licenses, compliance, cultivation, retail operations, logistical support, facility design and building services, and expansion of existing operations. The Consumer Goods segment includes pursuing relationships with non-cannabis national and regional apparel retailers and distributors, as well as expanding product line nationwide within the cannabis industry. The Investments segment includes expanding portfolio of loans, potentially launching a loan origination and servicing business, and investing in high-growth potential companies within the cannabis industry. The company was founded on November 12, 1987 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

About Happiness Biotech Group

Happiness Biotech Group Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of nutraceutical and dietary supplement products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's product category includes lucidum spore powder, cordyceps mycelia, ejiao solution, American ginseng, and other products. It also offers a range of ganoderma lucidum products, such as essence oil, cleansing milk, shampoo, shower gel, and nourishing cream products under the Cai Zhi Ning brand, as well as edible fungi. In addition, the company provides disinfectants, non-medical face masks, and COVID-19 anti-body testing kits. It sells its products through distributors, large-scale chain drugstores, malls, and supermarkets under the Happiness brand. Happiness Biotech Group Limited was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Nanping, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for General Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.