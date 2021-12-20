Reviewing KULR Technology Group (OTCMKTS:KULR) and MICT (NASDAQ:MICT)

MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) and KULR Technology Group (OTCMKTS:KULR) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for MICT and KULR Technology Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MICT 0 0 1 0 3.00 KULR Technology Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

MICT currently has a consensus price target of $4.25, suggesting a potential upside of 320.79%. KULR Technology Group has a consensus price target of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 44.69%. Given MICT’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe MICT is more favorable than KULR Technology Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.8% of MICT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of KULR Technology Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of MICT shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MICT and KULR Technology Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MICT $1.17 million 105.69 -$22.97 million N/A N/A KULR Technology Group $620,000.00 525.19 -$2.85 million N/A N/A

KULR Technology Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MICT.

Profitability

This table compares MICT and KULR Technology Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MICT -87.65% -24.21% -21.08% KULR Technology Group -468.68% -97.13% -77.00%

Summary

MICT beats KULR Technology Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

MICT Company Profile

MICT, Inc. operates through its subsidiaries, which is focused on the growth and development of the financial technology offerings. The firm uses its proprietary trading technology platforms to serves a range of growth sectors in the fintech space, which areas of focus include online brokerage for equities trading, online investment and wealth management services, sales of insurance products, and trading in certain commodities. It also involves in the growing telematics and commercial mobile resource management market, with the focus on designing, developing, manufacturing, and selling mobile computing solutions that provide fleet operators and field workforces with computing solutions. The company was founded on January 31, 2002 and is headquartered in Montvale, NJ.

KULR Technology Group Company Profile

KULR Technology Group, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of thermal management technologies for batteries, electronics, and other components across an array of battery-powered applications. Its total battery safety solution products can be used for electric vehicles, energy storage, battery recycling transportation, cloud computing, and 5G communication devices. The company was founded by Michael Mo in December 2015 and is headquartered in Campbell, CA.

