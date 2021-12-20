Reviewing SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) & Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK)

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) and Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SQZ Biotechnologies and Codiak BioSciences’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SQZ Biotechnologies $21.00 million 13.50 -$50.52 million N/A N/A Codiak BioSciences $2.91 million 102.91 -$91.67 million ($3.61) -3.71

SQZ Biotechnologies has higher revenue and earnings than Codiak BioSciences.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for SQZ Biotechnologies and Codiak BioSciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SQZ Biotechnologies 0 0 3 0 3.00 Codiak BioSciences 0 0 2 0 3.00

SQZ Biotechnologies currently has a consensus target price of $40.00, suggesting a potential upside of 296.04%. Codiak BioSciences has a consensus target price of $31.00, suggesting a potential upside of 131.52%. Given SQZ Biotechnologies’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe SQZ Biotechnologies is more favorable than Codiak BioSciences.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.7% of SQZ Biotechnologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.9% of Codiak BioSciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.0% of SQZ Biotechnologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of Codiak BioSciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

SQZ Biotechnologies has a beta of 5.57, suggesting that its stock price is 457% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Codiak BioSciences has a beta of 4.13, suggesting that its stock price is 313% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SQZ Biotechnologies and Codiak BioSciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SQZ Biotechnologies -432.38% -51.18% -30.52% Codiak BioSciences -425.30% -169.73% -42.42%

Summary

SQZ Biotechnologies beats Codiak BioSciences on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

SQZ Biotechnologies Company Profile

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative cell therapies for patients with cancer, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer. The company also develops SQZ-AAC-HPV, which is in a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors in monotherapy and in combinations with other immune-oncology agents. Its additional platforms in development are SQZ Activating Antigen Carriers; and SQZ Tolerizing Antigen Carriers. SQZ Biotechnologies Company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

Codiak BioSciences Company Profile

Codiak BioSciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular diseases, infectious diseases, and other diseases. Its lead product candidates are exoSTING and exoIL-12, an exosome therapeutic candidates, for the treatment of various solid tumors. The company is also developing exoASO-STAT6, an antisense oligonucleotide targeting the STAT6 transcription factor; exoASO-NLRP3 for multiple sclerosis, neuropathy, and neurodegeneration; and exoVACC, a modular platform for constructing precision vaccines. It has a collaboration agreement with the Jazz Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited, Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc., Kayla Therapeutics, Washington University, Ragon Institute of MGH, MIT, and Harvard. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

