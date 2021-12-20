Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on REXR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.75.

REXR opened at $75.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.67. Rexford Industrial Realty has a fifty-two week low of $45.90 and a fifty-two week high of $77.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $115.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.08 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 2.97%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 115,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total transaction of $8,010,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of REXR. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

