RH (NYSE:RH) Shares Acquired by Jag Capital Management LLC

Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RH (NYSE:RH) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,735 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,254 shares during the period. RH accounts for about 1.7% of Jag Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $21,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RH. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in RH in the second quarter valued at $693,140,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in RH by 82.5% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 302,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,101,000 after acquiring an additional 136,529 shares during the last quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in RH in the second quarter valued at $83,105,000. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its holdings in RH by 2.0% in the second quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 1,791,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,746,000 after acquiring an additional 35,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in RH in the second quarter valued at $23,613,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RH stock opened at $552.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.33. RH has a fifty-two week low of $411.88 and a fifty-two week high of $744.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $625.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $660.60.

RH (NYSE:RH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.68 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.82 million. RH had a return on equity of 104.49% and a net margin of 18.31%. RH’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RH will post 25.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on RH. Citigroup reduced their price objective on RH from $790.00 to $766.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $685.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on RH from $650.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on RH from $760.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on RH from $660.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RH currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $719.73.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

