Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Shares Gap Up to $9.64

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.64, but opened at $10.16. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $10.16, with a volume of 6 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RYTM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Rhythm Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

The company has a market cap of $516.25 million, a PE ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.29.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.13. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.77) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 172.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,905,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,943,000 after buying an additional 1,837,108 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 252.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 502,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,560,000 after buying an additional 359,798 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 342.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 446,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,744,000 after buying an additional 345,757 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,335,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,311,000 after buying an additional 190,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $2,195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM)

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing peptide therapeutics for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and genetic deficiencies. The firm focuses on the treatment for Prader-Willi Syndrome and Pro-Opiomelanocortin deficiency obesity.

