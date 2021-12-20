Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Shares Gap Up to $9.64

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.64, but opened at $10.16. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $10.16, with a volume of 6 shares changing hands.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RYTM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Rhythm Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.
The company has a market cap of $516.25 million, a PE ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.29.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 172.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,905,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,943,000 after buying an additional 1,837,108 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 252.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 502,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,560,000 after buying an additional 359,798 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 342.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 446,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,744,000 after buying an additional 345,757 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,335,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,311,000 after buying an additional 190,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $2,195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.
About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM)
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing peptide therapeutics for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and genetic deficiencies. The firm focuses on the treatment for Prader-Willi Syndrome and Pro-Opiomelanocortin deficiency obesity.
