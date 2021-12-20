RigoBlock Price Up 23.2% Over Last 7 Days (GRG)

RigoBlock (CURRENCY:GRG) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 20th. Over the last week, RigoBlock has traded up 23.2% against the US dollar. One RigoBlock coin can now be bought for about $1.18 or 0.00002564 BTC on exchanges. RigoBlock has a market cap of $3.18 million and $3,416.00 worth of RigoBlock was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002176 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.53 or 0.00051220 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,781.06 or 0.08230590 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45,964.04 or 1.00054331 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.20 or 0.00074438 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00046273 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002630 BTC.

About RigoBlock

RigoBlock’s total supply is 7,008,053 coins and its circulating supply is 2,701,063 coins. RigoBlock’s official website is rigoblock.com . The official message board for RigoBlock is medium.com/rigoblock . The Reddit community for RigoBlock is https://reddit.com/r/rigoblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RigoBlock’s official Twitter account is @RigoBlock and its Facebook page is accessible here

RigoBlock Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RigoBlock directly using US dollars.

