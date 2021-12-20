Rivian’s Quiet Period To End on December 20th (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Rivian’s (NASDAQ:RIVN) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, December 20th. Rivian had issued 153,000,000 shares in its public offering on November 10th. The total size of the offering was $11,934,000,000 based on an initial share price of $78.00. During Rivian’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Rivian in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Rivian in a report on Sunday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush started coverage on Rivian in a report on Sunday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Rivian in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Rivian in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $148.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 134.64.

Get Rivian alerts:

Shares of RIVN stock opened at 97.70 on Monday. Rivian has a one year low of 92.62 and a one year high of 179.47.

Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -7.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of -11.92 by 4.24. The company had revenue of 1.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.03 million. As a group, analysts expect that Rivian will post -4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rivian news, CAO Jeff Baker bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of 78.00 per share, with a total value of 1,560,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe bought 128,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 78.00 per share, for a total transaction of 9,997,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 171,025 shares of company stock worth $13,339,950 in the last three months.

Rivian Company Profile

Rivian is an American electric vehicle automaker and automotive technology company founded in 2009. Rivian is building an electric sport utility vehicle and pickup truck on a “skateboard” platform that can support future vehicles or be adopted by other companies.

Featured Article: Upside/Downside Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.