ROAD (ROAD) Price Hits $0.0008 on Exchanges

ROAD (CURRENCY:ROAD) traded down 5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. ROAD has a total market cap of $64,064.88 and $30,437.00 worth of ROAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ROAD has traded down 9.3% against the dollar. One ROAD coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.72 or 0.00051349 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,810.24 or 0.08248849 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,122.16 or 0.99850659 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.38 or 0.00074431 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.60 or 0.00046764 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002641 BTC.

ROAD Coin Profile

ROAD’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,300,570 coins. ROAD’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920 and its Facebook page is accessible here . ROAD’s official website is roadpro.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

ROAD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROAD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ROAD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ROAD using one of the exchanges listed above.

