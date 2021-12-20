Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $14.52

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.52 and last traded at $14.71, with a volume of 50033 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.43.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Rocket Companies from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered their price target on Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Rocket Companies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.31. The company has a market cap of $29.32 billion, a PE ratio of 4.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 24.49, a quick ratio of 24.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in Rocket Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Rocket Companies by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Rocket Companies by 2,865.5% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Rocket Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Rocket Companies by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the period. 3.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Rocket Companies Company Profile (NYSE:RKT)
Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.
See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors
Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.