Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $14.52

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.52 and last traded at $14.71, with a volume of 50033 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.43.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Rocket Companies from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered their price target on Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Rocket Companies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.31. The company has a market cap of $29.32 billion, a PE ratio of 4.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 24.49, a quick ratio of 24.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 70.94% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in Rocket Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Rocket Companies by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Rocket Companies by 2,865.5% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Rocket Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Rocket Companies by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the period. 3.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rocket Companies Company Profile (NYSE:RKT)

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

