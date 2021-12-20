Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Trading 23.2% Higher

Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV)’s stock price traded up 23.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.49 and last traded at $13.49. 6,337 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 792,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.95.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ROIV shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Roivant Sciences in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Citigroup started coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

Get Roivant Sciences alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.35.

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the delivery of healthcare to patients. Roivant Sciences, formerly known as Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Roivant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roivant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.