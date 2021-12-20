Rope ($ROPE) Hits One Day Volume of $1,045.00

Rope (CURRENCY:$ROPE) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 19th. One Rope coin can now be bought for approximately $5.31 or 0.00011353 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rope has a market cap of $148,596.01 and approximately $1,045.00 worth of Rope was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Rope has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001906 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.62 or 0.00052657 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,902.46 or 0.08348152 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.79 or 0.00076560 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,735.02 or 0.99975762 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.62 or 0.00048395 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002671 BTC.

About Rope

Rope’s total supply is 28,000 coins. The official website for Rope is rope.lol . Rope’s official Twitter account is @dontbuyrope and its Facebook page is accessible here

Rope Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rope directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rope should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rope using one of the exchanges listed above.

