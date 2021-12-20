Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Stock Holdings Lowered by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 29.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 185.0% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 57 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

ROP stock opened at $475.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $50.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.07. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $365.23 and a 12 month high of $505.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $478.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $474.49.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 21.35%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ROP shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $485.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $510.15.

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.00, for a total transaction of $474,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.37, for a total transaction of $234,185.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,159,185 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

Further Reading: Stock Market News Sentiment

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.