Roth CH Acquisition III Co. (NASDAQ:ROCR) Short Interest Up 36.1% in November

Roth CH Acquisition III Co. (NASDAQ:ROCR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a growth of 36.1% from the November 15th total of 10,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 40,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

ROCR opened at $9.91 on Monday. Roth CH Acquisition III has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $10.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Weiss Asset Management LP raised its holdings in Roth CH Acquisition III by 417.1% during the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,057,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,513,000 after acquiring an additional 853,104 shares in the last quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Roth CH Acquisition III in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,416,000. Kepos Capital LP raised its stake in Roth CH Acquisition III by 950.0% in the second quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,182,000 after buying an additional 475,000 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Roth CH Acquisition III in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,661,000. Finally, Falcon Edge Capital LP raised its stake in Roth CH Acquisition III by 103.2% in the third quarter. Falcon Edge Capital LP now owns 455,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,530,000 after buying an additional 231,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Roth CH Acquisition III in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Roth CH Acquisition III Company Profile

Roth CH Acquisition III Co intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the business services, consumer, healthcare, technology, wellness, or sustainability sectors. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

