Royal Bank of Canada Begins Coverage on Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT)

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CYXT. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cyxtera Technologies from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist began coverage on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. The company is finally on a pathway to growth as its management is now confident enough to provide intermediate and long-term guidance, the analyst tells investors in a research note, adding that he believes Cyxtera is capable of producing a revenue CAGR of about 6.1%, with about 200bps of annual EBITDA margin expansion and a free cash flow CAGR of about 54% through 2025. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.67.

Cyxtera Technologies stock opened at $11.77 on Thursday. Cyxtera Technologies has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $12.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $177.10 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cyxtera Technologies will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cyxtera Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,151,000. Arnhold LLC bought a new stake in Cyxtera Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $648,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Cyxtera Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,719,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Cyxtera Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,000,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Cyxtera Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,625,000. 39.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cyxtera Technologies Company Profile

Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. announced a definitive business combination agreement with Cyxtera Technologies Inc

