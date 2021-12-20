Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Holdings Cut by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 593 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $5,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 66.4% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 44.9% in the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 40.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

RY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Fundamental Research raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $127.27 to $143.76 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$139.00 to C$142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.98.

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $101.48 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.77. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $79.82 and a 52 week high of $108.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.939 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.59%.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.