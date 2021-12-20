Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Short Interest Up 22.5% in November

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,610,000 shares, an increase of 22.5% from the November 15th total of 4,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 149.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 38,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after acquiring an additional 22,801 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 102,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 117,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,891,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145 shares during the period. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 2nd quarter valued at $261,000. 40.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RY traded down $1.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $100.43. 2,160,602 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,169,700. The company has a market cap of $143.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.99 and a 200 day moving average of $102.77. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $79.82 and a 52-week high of $108.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.939 per share. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.59%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RY. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. CIBC dropped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Fundamental Research lifted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $127.27 to $143.76 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$139.00 to C$142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.98.

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

