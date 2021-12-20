Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “C$60.00” Price Target for Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ)

Royal Bank of Canada set a C$60.00 price target on Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James set a C$63.00 price objective on Canadian Natural Resources and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources to C$69.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$59.33.

Shares of CNQ opened at C$49.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$52.42 and its 200 day moving average is C$46.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$58.72 billion and a PE ratio of 10.08. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12-month low of C$28.67 and a 12-month high of C$55.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.74.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.51 by C$0.26. The business had revenue of C$7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.91 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources will post 6.6599996 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Director Stephen W. Laut acquired 938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$46.62 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,727.87. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,060,622 shares in the company, valued at C$96,062,488.52. Also, Senior Officer Darren Fichter sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$55.03, for a total value of C$522,785.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,707,866.37. In the last three months, insiders have sold 329,450 shares of company stock worth $16,967,152.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

