Royal Mail (LON:RMG) Earns Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Royal Mail (LON:RMG) in a research note released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 777 ($10.27) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 625 ($8.26) price target on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.27) price target on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 560 ($7.40) price target on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank raised Royal Mail to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 530 ($7.00) to GBX 650 ($8.59) in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 763 ($10.08) target price on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 704.27 ($9.31).

Shares of LON RMG opened at GBX 496.30 ($6.56) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 456.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 925.35. The company has a market cap of £4.96 billion and a PE ratio of 5.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.81. Royal Mail has a twelve month low of GBX 310.54 ($4.10) and a twelve month high of GBX 613.80 ($8.11).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 6.70 ($0.09) per share. This represents a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Mail’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.11%.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

