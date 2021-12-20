Rune (RUNE) Price Tops $203.65

Rune (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 20th. Rune has a market cap of $1.86 million and $14,857.00 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rune coin can currently be purchased for about $203.65 or 0.00443301 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rune has traded down 17.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Rune alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002176 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.53 or 0.00051220 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,781.06 or 0.08230590 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,964.04 or 1.00054331 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.20 or 0.00074438 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00046273 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Rune Coin Profile

Rune’s total supply is 9,156 coins. Rune’s official Twitter account is @RuneFarm

Buying and Selling Rune

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rune should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rune using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rune and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.