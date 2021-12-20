Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) Short Interest Down 17.8% in November

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 937,100 shares, a decrease of 17.8% from the November 15th total of 1,140,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 366,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUTH opened at $18.48 on Monday. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 52 week low of $15.95 and a 52 week high of $28.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $634.18 million, a PE ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.38.

Get Ruth's Hospitality Group alerts:

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The firm had revenue of $104.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RUTH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 20th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $26.50 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.60.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 5.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,868 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 5.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,905 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 7.6% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 6.1% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,466 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 7.6% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

Further Reading: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.