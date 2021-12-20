Sabre Gold Mines Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGLDF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Sabre Gold Mines Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGLDF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, a drop of 26.9% from the November 15th total of 38,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 941,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SGLDF opened at $0.05 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.33. Sabre Gold Mines has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.12.
Sabre Gold Mines Company Profile
