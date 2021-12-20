Sabre Gold Mines Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGLDF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Sabre Gold Mines Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGLDF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, a drop of 26.9% from the November 15th total of 38,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 941,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SGLDF opened at $0.05 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.33. Sabre Gold Mines has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.12.

Sabre Gold Mines Company Profile

Sabre Gold Mines Corp. engages in the development and exploration of mining properties. Its portfolio includes Copperstone mine, Bear Lake, Dufay and McGarry property projects. The company was founded on June 29, 1984 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

