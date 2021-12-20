SAFE2 Market Cap Reaches $12.45 Million (SAFE2)

SAFE2 (CURRENCY:SAFE2) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 20th. One SAFE2 coin can currently be bought for about $236.23 or 0.01385238 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SAFE2 has a market cap of $12.45 million and approximately $2,498.00 worth of SAFE2 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SAFE2 has traded 42.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00051464 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,919.15 or 0.08339399 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,910.53 or 0.99818943 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.89 or 0.00074243 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.85 or 0.00046501 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002642 BTC.

SAFE2 Coin Profile

SAFE2’s total supply is 52,689 coins. SAFE2’s official Twitter account is @COVERProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SAFE2 is yieldfarming.insure

SAFE2 Coin Trading

