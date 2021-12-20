Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Major Shareholder Buys $499,919.68 in Stock

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 7,069 shares of Safehold stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $70.72 per share, for a total transaction of $499,919.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Istar Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 17th, Istar Inc. acquired 6,786 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $73.66 per share, for a total transaction of $499,856.76.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Istar Inc. acquired 6,988 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.53 per share, for a total transaction of $499,851.64.

On Monday, December 13th, Istar Inc. acquired 6,982 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.59 per share, for a total transaction of $499,841.38.

On Friday, December 10th, Istar Inc. bought 6,876 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.70 per share, for a total transaction of $499,885.20.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Istar Inc. bought 6,691 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.71 per share, for a total transaction of $499,884.61.

On Monday, December 6th, Istar Inc. bought 6,793 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $73.59 per share, for a total transaction of $499,896.87.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Istar Inc. bought 6,999 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.42 per share, for a total transaction of $499,868.58.

On Monday, November 29th, Istar Inc. bought 7,026 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.15 per share, for a total transaction of $499,899.90.

On Friday, November 26th, Istar Inc. bought 7,024 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.17 per share, for a total transaction of $499,898.08.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Istar Inc. bought 6,872 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.74 per share, for a total transaction of $499,869.28.

Shares of SAFE stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $71.30. 126,529 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,125. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 55.76 and a beta of -0.30. Safehold Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.36 and a 12-month high of $95.29.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 38.37%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Safehold Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.54%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Safehold has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.51.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Safehold by 10.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Safehold by 2.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Safehold by 6.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Safehold by 4.4% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Safehold by 2.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 25.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

