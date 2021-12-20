SafeInsure Price Hits $0.0088 on Major Exchanges (SINS)

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. One SafeInsure coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0088 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeInsure has a market capitalization of $193,384.46 and $330.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SafeInsure has traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000908 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.19 or 0.00030194 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000274 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000608 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000042 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00000198 BTC.

About SafeInsure

SafeInsure (SINS) is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 21,943,769 coins. The official website for SafeInsure is www.safeinsure.io . SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

SafeInsure Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeInsure should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeInsure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

