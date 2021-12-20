Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Buys 35,990 Shares of Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMCU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMCU) by 25.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,990 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Golden Arrow Merger were worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Golden Arrow Merger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $178,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Golden Arrow Merger by 87.4% in the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 21,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 9,957 shares during the last quarter. Ramius Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golden Arrow Merger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $398,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Golden Arrow Merger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $746,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Golden Arrow Merger by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 131,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 20,350 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ GAMCU remained flat at $$9.84 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 33,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,177. Golden Arrow Merger Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.91.

Golden Arrow Merger Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare or healthcare-related infrastructure industries in the United States and other developed countries.

