Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Grows Stake in GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) by 174.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 822,937 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 522,937 shares during the quarter. GreenSky accounts for approximately 1.3% of Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.45% of GreenSky worth $9,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GSKY. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in GreenSky by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in GreenSky by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in GreenSky by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,864 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in GreenSky by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 114,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 3,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in GreenSky by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 98,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 3,497 shares during the last quarter. 34.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other GreenSky news, Director Joel M. Babbit sold 99,051 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $1,188,612.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregg Steven Freishtat sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total value of $1,782,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 374,406 shares of company stock valued at $4,478,033 over the last 90 days. 52.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSKY traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.91. The company had a trading volume of 51,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,427,834. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 1.42. GreenSky, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.19 and a 12-month high of $12.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.77.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $128.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.42 million. GreenSky had a negative return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 8.24%. GreenSky’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that GreenSky, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GSKY. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of GreenSky from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GreenSky from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

GreenSky Company Profile

GreenSky, Inc is a technology company. It operates as a lending platform that enables retailers, health-care providers and home contractors to offer loans to their customers. The company was founded by David Zalik in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

