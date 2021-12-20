Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Invests $1.14 Million in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IPAXU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IPAXU) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 115,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,000.

Separately, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,880,000.

Shares of IPAXU traded down $0.16 on Monday, hitting $9.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,091. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.01. Inflection Point Acquisition Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $11.03.

